Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:53 AM
Home Back Page

Myanmar must do more to protect Rohingyas: UK

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

British Minister for Asia and the Pacific Heather Wheeler has said they encourage the government of Myanmar to comply with the provisional measures, which are legally-binding, and implement the Commission's recommendations.
"We welcome the International Court of Justice's decision today on provisional measures," said the Minister in a statement.
The Court was clear that Myanmar must do more to protect the Rohingyas, Minister Wheeler said. The Independent Commission of Enquiry's admission of atrocities and its recommendations are an important first step towards meaningful domestic accountability, though we don't agree with much of the Commission's analysis, according to Foreign & Commonwealth Office.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 Days Left For City Polls
AL conspiring to hinder BNP’s victory, alleges Fakhrul
Duterte threatens to end US military pact
No more waterlogging if elected: Taposh
Another fire destroys 2000 shanties at Mirpur slum
Sweden expects Myanmar to  execute ICJ order
Myanmar must do more to protect Rohingyas: UK
Three killed in ‘gunfights’ in Cox’s Bazar, Magura, Natore


Latest News
China virus death toll jumps to 41
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft