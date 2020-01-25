Myanmar must do more to protect Rohingyas: UK

British Minister for Asia and the Pacific Heather Wheeler has said they encourage the government of Myanmar to comply with the provisional measures, which are legally-binding, and implement the Commission's recommendations.

"We welcome the International Court of Justice's decision today on provisional measures," said the Minister in a statement.

The Court was clear that Myanmar must do more to protect the Rohingyas, Minister Wheeler said. The Independent Commission of Enquiry's admission of atrocities and its recommendations are an important first step towards meaningful domestic accountability, though we don't agree with much of the Commission's analysis, according to Foreign & Commonwealth Office. -UNB









