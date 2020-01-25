Three killed in ‘gunfights’ in Cox’s Bazar, Magura, Natore





Our Cox's Bazar correspondent reported that a suspected drug smuggler was killed in a 'gunfight' with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Hnila union of Teknaf upazila around 4:00am.

Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB 2 Battalion, said the shootout took place near Jadimura Mosque in the union on the bank of Naf River when a BGB special patrol team went to the spot and noticed some people carrying sacks on their. As the BGB men challenged them, the gang members opened fire, prompting the border guards to retaliate, Lt Col Faisal said.

At one stage, the gang members fled the scene. Later, one of them, whose identity could not be known as of 6:00pm, was found bullet-hit on the spot.

He was at first taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the BGB official said, adding that the body of the deceased has been kept at the hospital morgue.

Two BGB personnel - Lance Nayek Nurul Amin, 27, and Lance Nayek Shahinur Rahman, 25, -- also got injured in the gunfight, he added.

Our Magura correspondent reports: A suspected robber was killed in a 'gunfight' with his rivals at Boruinatoil village in Sadar upazila early Friday. The deceased was identified as Mintu Kazi, 42, son of Fayez Kazi of Lohagora upazila in Narail.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Torikul Islam said Mintu died during a gunfight between two groups of robbers over sharing money around 2:30 am.

Police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

Mintu was an accused in 12 cases filed with different Police Stations, the SP added.

In Natore, a suspected criminal was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Parugurudaspur area under Gurudaspur upazila early Friday, according to our correspondent. The deceased was identified as Hanif Bepari, an accused of killing Monowara Begum, wife of a freedom fighter.









In a press release, district police said when they conducted a drive at Pargurudaspur along with Hanif, his cohorts opened fire on police, prompting them to retaliate.

Hanif died on the spot while two cops sustained injuries. Police also seized five bullets, a pistol and a pipegun from the spot.



