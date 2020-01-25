Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:53 AM
Home Back Page

PM to open Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant in Ctg tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant of Chattogram WASA through video conferencing from Ganobhaban tomorrow (Sunday).
Talking to the Daily Observer, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA Engineer A K M Fazlullah, said, the volume of water supply of Chattogram WASA will reach 360 million litres per day with the beginning of the operation of the treatment plant having 90 million litres capacity.
The project has been implemented under Chattogram Water Supply Improvement and Sanitation Project (CWSISP) at a cost Tk 1890.83 crore Fazlullah said.
He said the production in the project started last month, adding 90 million litres to the supply network of CWASA.
"With the beginning of the project, the total volume of water supply will reach 360 million litres per day," the MD said.




He said the CWSISP includes 90 million litres water treatment plant at Modunaghat at a cost of Tk 396 crore, installation of distribution and transmission line at a cost of Tk 775 crore, and master plan for drainage and sanitation for Chattogram WASA of Tk 27 crore.  The World Bank provided Tk 1494 crore, Bangladesh Government provided Tk 373 crore while Chittagong WASA provided Tk 22 crore, Fazlullah said. Presently, Chattogram WASA can supply water to the 80 per cent of the residents.
Besides, the Chattogram WASA has signed a contract with foreign joint venture company for construction of Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 (KWSP-2) at Rangunia. Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 is being implemented at Tk 44.91 billion.
KWSP-2 with the production capacity of 140 million litres daily is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).  NJS of Japan has been appointed as consultant for the project. The project is likely to be completed by 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 Days Left For City Polls
AL conspiring to hinder BNP’s victory, alleges Fakhrul
Duterte threatens to end US military pact
No more waterlogging if elected: Taposh
Another fire destroys 2000 shanties at Mirpur slum
Sweden expects Myanmar to  execute ICJ order
Myanmar must do more to protect Rohingyas: UK
Three killed in ‘gunfights’ in Cox’s Bazar, Magura, Natore


Latest News
China virus death toll jumps to 41
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft