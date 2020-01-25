PM to open Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant in Ctg tomorrow





Talking to the Daily Observer, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA Engineer A K M Fazlullah, said, the volume of water supply of Chattogram WASA will reach 360 million litres per day with the beginning of the operation of the treatment plant having 90 million litres capacity.

The project has been implemented under Chattogram Water Supply Improvement and Sanitation Project (CWSISP) at a cost Tk 1890.83 crore Fazlullah said.

He said the production in the project started last month, adding 90 million litres to the supply network of CWASA.

"With the beginning of the project, the total volume of water supply will reach 360 million litres per day," the MD said.









He said the CWSISP includes 90 million litres water treatment plant at Modunaghat at a cost of Tk 396 crore, installation of distribution and transmission line at a cost of Tk 775 crore, and master plan for drainage and sanitation for Chattogram WASA of Tk 27 crore. The World Bank provided Tk 1494 crore, Bangladesh Government provided Tk 373 crore while Chittagong WASA provided Tk 22 crore, Fazlullah said. Presently, Chattogram WASA can supply water to the 80 per cent of the residents.

Besides, the Chattogram WASA has signed a contract with foreign joint venture company for construction of Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 (KWSP-2) at Rangunia. Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 is being implemented at Tk 44.91 billion.

KWSP-2 with the production capacity of 140 million litres daily is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). NJS of Japan has been appointed as consultant for the project. The project is likely to be completed by 2021.

