

Annual sports competition of OIS

Students presented a parade show, Rally, music and dance display besides participating in regular sporting events throughout the day. The event was over followed by the prize distribution among the students. The annual sports competition of Oxford International School (OIS) was held on January 18, 2020, at Government Physical Education College field in the capital.Mohammad Atiquzzaman Ripon, National Commissioner (Programme), Bangladesh Scouts was present as the chief guest while Jashim Uddin, Principal, Govt. Physical Education College, Mohammadpur, Dhaka, Md Shakawat Hossain, President, OIS, Mohammad Abu Kayes Jahadi- CEO, OIS, Tooba Arbab, Director, OIS, Principal- Oxford International School (OIS) were present as special guests.Vice Principals of OIS Uttara, Gulshan and Banasree Campuses were also present in the event.Students presented a parade show, Rally, music and dance display besides participating in regular sporting events throughout the day. The event was over followed by the prize distribution among the students.