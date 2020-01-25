Bird fair at JU



Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farzana Islam inaugurates the day long Bird Fair-2020 on Zahir Raihan Auditorium premises on Friday.

JU Zoology department in association with Wild Life Rescue Center (WLRC), Bangladesh Bird Club, Aronnyok Foundation, and Prokriti O Jibon Foundation organized the fair at the Zahir Raihan auditorium premises on the campus for the 19th time in a row.









JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam inaugurated the fair by releasing balloons at 11.00 am.

Presided over by the convener of the fair Prof Kamrul Hasan, JU Treasurer Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Bangladesh Representative of International Union of Conservation in Nature (IUCN) Rakibul Amin, Founder of Bangladesh Bird Club Enam Al Haque, and Founder of Wild Life Rescue Center (WLRC) Prof Mostafa Firoz addressed at the inaugural session of the fair among others.



