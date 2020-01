Tofail Ahmed, Convener of the All Party Student's Action Committee in 1969









Tofail Ahmed, Convener of the All Party Student's Action Committee in 1969, placing wreath at the portrait of Mass Upsurge-1969 martyr Matiur Rahman at Nabakumar Institution and Dr Shahidullah college in the capital, marking the Mass Upsurge Day on Friday. photo: observer