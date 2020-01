Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, wife of a former Vice-Chancellor of National University Prof Dr Abdul Momin Chowdhury, died of old age complication. She was 72.

She breathed her last at 7:05am on Thursday at Lalmatia in the capital.

Nurun Nahar left behind her husband, a son, two daughters and well wishers to mourn her death. She was buried at Banani Graveyard in the capital at after Zohr prayer.

NU Vice -Chancellor expressed deep shock at the death.