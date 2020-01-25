Video
Saturday, 25 January, 2020
City News

Science Olympiad at DU concludes

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
DU Correspondent

The prize distribution ceremony of the 11th National Science Olympiad held on Friday at Curzon Hall auditorium of Dhaka University (DU).
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed prizes among the winners of the Olympiad as chief guest.
Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and First Security Islami Bank Ltd. jointly organized the Olympiad marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Presided over by President of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences Emeritus Prof Dr A K Azad Chowdhury, the function was addressed, among others, by Secretary of the Academy Prof Dr Haseena Khan and Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd. Syed Wasek Md Ali.
Over 600 students from different parts of the country participated in the Olympiad.


