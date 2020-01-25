Ten buses for Ctg students to be launched today





CHATTOGRAM Jan 24: A total of ten double-decker buses for the students of Chattogram at taka only 5 will be inaugurated on Saturday. A function will be held at CJKS Gymnasiuam at 9.30am.Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Naufel will inaugurate the buses as chief guest.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted 10 double-decker buses to the students which will start plying after Monday in the city streets at taka 5. The young students will have to pay the fare in the bus' 'honesty box', which means, no-one will pester them for fair and they can travel even if they do not have money. Students of government and private schools, colleges and madrasas can go to any destination with the minimum fare Tk 5. There will be two 'honesty boxes' in every bus, where student will put the bus fare willingly.One of the routes will be Bohddarhat to New Market through Badurtala, Chawkbazar, Gani Bakery, Jamalkhan, Cheragi Pahar, Andarkilla and Kotowali. Buses will also run from Oxyzen Intersection to Agrabad, Muradpur, GEC and Wasa intersections and Tigerpass areas.