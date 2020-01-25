293 RU students to get science-tech fellowship

RAJSHSHI, Jan 24: A total of 293 students of different departments and institution of Rajshahi University (RU) will get 'National Science and Technology Fellowship, a research collaboration project in the research sector of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

This information was received from a notification signed by Joint Secretary Rabiul Islam of the Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday.

Among 293 students, some 117 students are getting physics and technology category fellowship, 106 students from food and agronomy science category, and 61 students under biology and medicine category. Nine renewed students of the university were also selected in these three category.







