RUJA gets new body

Moin Uddin of 'Banglanews24.com' and Shaheen Alam of 'Daily DeshRupantor' have been elected as President and General secretary of Rajshahi University Journalists Association (RUJA).

A 15-member executive committee was formed at the annual general meeting of the organisation on Wednesday evening.

Redwanul Haque Bijoy (KalerKantha), Raj Kiran Das (The New Nation) were elected vice presidents and Sajjad Hossain (Daily Samachar)Joint secretary,Mehedi Hasan (Ridmik News) organising secretary.

Other office bearers are Nuruzzaman of Samakal(Treasurer),Tapas Kumar Sarkar of ProthomAlo(Office secretary),NurAlam of Daily Sunshine / Bangladesh Journal (Publicity secretary),SubrataGain of Channel I Online (Literature and Culture Editor).



