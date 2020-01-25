12 more skill providers to get NSDA registration





Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus will present on the occasion as the chief guest at the NSDA headquarters in the city and hand over certificates to the training provider organisations on that day.

The skills providers are Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC), Chattogram, Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC), Chattogram, UCEP Ambagan Chattogram, AK Khan UCEP Technical School, Chattogram, MC Technical School and College, Chattogram, Shamsun Nahar Haroon Technical Training Institute, Chattogram, MAIT Training Centre (Patenga) Chattogram, Gawsul Azam Mijbandari Technical Institute, (Fatichhaori) Chattogram, Chattogram Mohila Technical Training Centre, Pabna Technical Training Centre, Digital Computer Training Centre, (Shalgaria) Pabna and UCEP Jatrabari Technical School, Saddam Market, (Matuail) Jatrabari, Dhaka.

Earlier, NSDA provided registrations to Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC), Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC), Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Mohila Technical Training Center and UCEP Mirpur Technical School. -BSS

















