Chattogram slum fire destroys 150 shanties

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: About 150 makeshift houses were gutted in a slum fire that broke out at a slum at Mirzapul in Muradpur area.

Farid Uddin, deputy director of Agrabad Fire Station, said the fire broke out at Decoration colony at 10:00am.

"Twelve firefighting units from Kalurghat, Chandanpura, Nandankanon and Agrabad brought the fire under control after about an hour's efforts," he said. The fire was extinguished around 3:00pm, Farid said. Quoting locals, he said the fire originated from the house of one Lucky Akhter. The fire quickly spread to more than 150 houses. Md Kamal Hossain, additional deputy commissioner, said his administration distributed lunch, dry food and blankets among the victims.



