

Madhusudan’s 196th birth anniv today

A week-long fair titled "Madhu Mela", began on January 23, which will remain open till January 28, featuring staging of drama, recitation of poems, setting up of small shops and arranging of cultural functions, are among the programmes chalked out to celebrate the birth anniversary of the celebrated son of this soil.

Keshabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nusrat Jahan said the Madhu Mela has been drawing hundreds of curious visitors at the fair venue at Sagordari under the upazila.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages.

Madhusudan Dutt was born to land lord Raj Narayan Dutt and Janhabi Devi at Sagardari under Keshabpur upazila in Jashore on January 25, in 1824. -BSS

















