Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:52 AM
BTV Ctg starts 12-hr programme tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 24: The twelve-hour independent transmission programme of BTV Chattogram station will begin on Sunday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open it through Video conference on January 26 next.
Anup Kumar Khastagir, Deputy Director General (DDG) News of Bangladesh Television confirmed the Daily Observer on the opening of the programme.
The planned 12-hour transmission simultaneously takes place through both cable operation and terrestrial system like BTV and BTV world.
It may be mentioned that Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina first inaugurated its one-hour transmission on December 19, 1996. Later the transmission was extended to one and a half hours.




Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared turning Chattogram centre of Bangladesh Television (BTV) into a 12-hour independent transmission centre with its modernization after Bangladesh Awami League came to state power through the election held on December 29 in 2008. As per the election pledge, the Chattogram centre of BTV started experimental airing for four hours daily on satellite link from September 28 and six hour s daily from December 31 in 2016.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the six-hour programme through the video conference on December 31 in 2016.


