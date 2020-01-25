Overhead wire to be removed from city’s five zones: Nasrul





"Overhead risky cables attached to electricity poles are obstacles on the way to uninterrupted power supply and also hamper city's beauty," he said addressing an inter-ministerial meeting on removal of overhead wires from the city at Bidyut Bhaban conference room on Thursday.

Mentioning government's plan to change all overhead power distribution lines to underground ones to reduce risk of electrocution and also enhance beauty of the city, the state minister said overhead wires will be removed from five zones, Mohakhali DOHS, Gulshan Society, Niketan Society, Motijheel and Banani-Karwan Bazar within May 30 next.

Nasrul, during the meeting, also instructed distribution organisations for making contact with offices concerned for taking necessary measures in this regard, adding, "To this end, the committees concerned will finalise five zones to remove hanging cables."

Seeking cooperating from all concerned for enhancing the city's beautification as early as possible, Nasrul said the power division will begin its work to place electric cables underground at the same time cable operators and other organisations will have to shift their overhead wire to the underground.

Nasrul said initiatives were taken to bring power distribution system of Dhaka city to underground management.









Among others, Power secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, additional secretary of energy Md Abul Mansur, managing directors from different distribution companies, officials from different ministries and representatives of Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN), Cable Operators' Association of Bangladesh (COAB), Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) joined the meeting and gave their opinion. -BSS





