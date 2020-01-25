Video
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:52 AM
Letter To the Editor

Buriganga River’s water has become extremely toxic

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Dear Sir

While going from Dhaka to Barishal by a water vessel. Problem rose when I had to enter the wash room to clean my face and hands. The tank's water was so toxic and discoloured, even that it was not suitable for use in toilet. When asked the concerned launch authority why they lift such toxic water in the tank, they informed me that they had no other better alternative to lift such water to fulfil the urgent need of toilet's use, as tank water had ended before our expectation.

Thereafter, I sat for breathing fresh air but the stench of Buriganga's water was so severe that it was spreading in the air and very cumbersome to breathe properly. The stinking water of Buriganga had to feel from Sadarghat to Mukterpur Bridge at Munshigonj. Someone says, drinking a glass of water of the Buriganga is equivalent to commit suicide.




It is well-known to all that dumping toxic water is surfaced at Buriganga water from the surrounded industrial zones. The authority concern should take necessary steps to save us from the toxic water of Buriganga and other rivers.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



