Family loses land to influential at Sreepur





The land worth over Tk 1 crore is situated in No. 1 C&B Bazaar area beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.









Abul Hashem of the victim family said they had been using the land as legal owners for long. A local influential Ibrahim Mia grabbed the land with the help of some goons recently.

He also said the grabber threatened them of dire measures if any steps to recover the land are taken.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mia claimed he is the legal owner of the land.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Liakat Ali said legal notices were served to both the parties to keep calm in this connection. SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Jan 24: A local influential person grabbed a 8.75-decimal land of a helpless family at Beraiderchala Village in Sreepur Upazila of the district recently.The land worth over Tk 1 crore is situated in No. 1 C&B Bazaar area beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.Abul Hashem of the victim family said they had been using the land as legal owners for long. A local influential Ibrahim Mia grabbed the land with the help of some goons recently.He also said the grabber threatened them of dire measures if any steps to recover the land are taken.Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mia claimed he is the legal owner of the land.Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Liakat Ali said legal notices were served to both the parties to keep calm in this connection.