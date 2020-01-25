

Cheap, colourful blankets popular in Thakurgaon

The weavers are now busy producing the blankets in this winter.

These blankets are popular especially among low-income group of people in the northern region.

The production cost of the blankets is low as the weavers make these with second-hand wool.

Besides being low priced, these blankets are mainly gaining popularity for their unique design and quality.

Over 500 families live in the village. Among them, most of the families run their livelihood by producing these colourful woollen blankets.

Blankets are produced in handlooms and the weaving process is similar to that of sari and shawl.

Although the demand of these blankets is increasing day by day, the weavers are now struggling to run their hereditary profession due to price hike of yarn and weaving materials.

On a recent visit to the village, many weavers told this correspondent that after the Liberation War of 1971, two or three people of the village started weaving blankets in handloom. Gradually, many others involved in this, and later the whole area became known as Tantipara.

Local Gobordhan Debnath said a group of weavers numbering eight to ten go to Shawalhat in Santahar of Bogura and buy woollen yarn from there every time.

A maund of woollen yarn is selling there at Tk 3,000 to 3,500 this year which was only Tk 1,200 to 1,300 two to three years back, he added.

Weaver Babul Chandra and Dinesh Chandra said the demand of the woollen blankets is now very high due to cold wave this year. A blanket is sold here at Tk 200 to 225 in the market during winter, but the hard-pressed weavers are compelled to sell it for Tk 170 to 180 per piece.

They also said, taking advantage of financial crisis of the weavers, the moneylenders and various traders buy the blankets and stock it in summer season, which helps the stockholders get high profit in winter.

Government assistance with proper supervision is now badly needed to run their age-old occupation, they added.

Baragaon Union Parishad Chairman Provat Kumar Singha said the blankets of Keshurbari are supplied to the entire country.

He urged the government to provide financial assistance and technical support to the weavers to save this age-old profession.









Acting Deputy Commissioner Nur Kutubul Alam said the blankets of Keshurbari Village are very popular, mainly among the low-income people. Necessary steps will be taken for the weavers to provide them with government assistance and technical support for their development.





