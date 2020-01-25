Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:51 AM
Home Countryside

Cheap, colourful blankets popular in Thakurgaon

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Asaduzzaman Asad

Cheap, colourful blankets popular in Thakurgaon

Cheap, colourful blankets popular in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Jan 24: The cheap and colourful blankets made at Keshurbari Village in Sadar Upazila of the district are popular.
The weavers are now busy producing the blankets in this winter.
These blankets are popular especially among low-income group of people in the northern region.
The production cost of the blankets is low as the weavers make these with second-hand wool.
Besides being low priced, these blankets are mainly gaining popularity for their unique design and quality.
Over 500 families live in the village. Among them, most of the families run their livelihood by producing these colourful woollen blankets.
Blankets are produced in handlooms and the weaving process is similar to that of sari and shawl.
Although the demand of these blankets is increasing day by day, the weavers are now struggling to run their hereditary profession due to price hike of yarn and weaving materials.       
On a recent visit to the village, many weavers told this correspondent that after the Liberation War of 1971, two or three people of the village started weaving blankets in handloom. Gradually, many others involved in this, and later the whole area became known as Tantipara.
Local Gobordhan Debnath said a group of weavers numbering eight to ten go to Shawalhat in Santahar of Bogura and buy woollen yarn from there every time.
A maund of woollen yarn is selling there at Tk 3,000 to 3,500 this year which was only Tk 1,200 to 1,300 two to three years back, he added.  
Weaver Babul Chandra and Dinesh Chandra said the demand of the woollen blankets is now very high due to cold wave this year. A blanket is sold here at Tk 200 to 225 in the market during winter, but the hard-pressed weavers are compelled to sell it for Tk 170 to 180 per piece.
They also said, taking advantage of financial crisis of the weavers, the moneylenders and various traders buy the blankets and stock it in summer season, which helps the stockholders get high profit in winter.
Government assistance with proper supervision is now badly needed to run their age-old occupation, they added.  
Baragaon Union Parishad Chairman Provat Kumar Singha said the blankets of Keshurbari are supplied to the entire country.
He urged the government to provide financial assistance and technical support to the weavers to save this age-old profession.   




Acting Deputy Commissioner Nur Kutubul Alam said the blankets of Keshurbari Village are very popular, mainly among the low-income people. Necessary steps will be taken for the weavers to provide them with government assistance and technical support for their development.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family loses land to influential at Sreepur
Cheap, colourful blankets popular in Thakurgaon
Discussion on child marriage held
A rehearsal to raise awareness among students
Sultan Mela vibrant in Narail
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Tk 4cr drugs destroyed in Rajshahi
Head teacher cuts soil of school at Ulipur


Latest News
China virus death toll jumps to 41
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft