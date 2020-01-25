Discussion on child marriage held

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Jan 23: To mark the "Mujib Barsha", birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a discussion meeting on child marriage and eve-teasing was held at Bonogram Government Primary School in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Head Teacher of the school Md Abul Mansur chaired the meeting.

Among others, assistant teachers- Rukun Uddin, Fatema Akhter, Sarker Shahin Sultana, Md Mosidul Haque, Aminul Haque and Md Yusuf also spoke at the meeting.







