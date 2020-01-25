Sultan Mela vibrant in Narail

NARAIL, Jan 24: Sultan Mela marking the 95th birth anniversary of famous artist SM Sultan has gained momentum in the district.

District administration and Sultan Foundation jointly organised the 12-day long fair.

Every day, from morning to night, people are visiting the fair. Various products are being displayed in the fair.

Besides, different seminar and cultural events are also being organised. Exhibitions of various artistic works by local artisans are also being held.

Earlier, on January 16 last, the fair was inaugurated on Sultan Manch premises.

It may be mentioned that SM Sultan was born on August 10, 1924 in Masimdia Village of Narail, and died on October 10, 1994 at a Jashore hospital.





