Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:51 AM
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and another one was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Dinajpur, on Thursday.
SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased were identified as passer-by Abdur Razzaq, 75, and motorcyclist Sabbir, 16, son of Belal Hossen of Baoitara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Daud said a motorcycle hit Abdur Razzaq in Charramgati area, leaving him and the motorcyclist dead on the spot and another biker Sumon critically injured.
The injured was rushed to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between the bike and a passenger bus on the Dinajpur-Setabganj Road in Julimudikhana area under Biral Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Jahurul Hossen Rinku, 38, was the son of late Nazmul Hossen Bachchu of Munshipara area in the upazila, and district marketing officer of a pesticide manufacturing company.
Sources said following the accident, Rinku was killed on the spot.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection with Biral PS.


« PreviousNext »

