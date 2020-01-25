Tk 4cr drugs destroyed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 24: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) destroyed a huge quantity of seized drugs worth Tk 4.07 crore at BGB Battalion headquarters here on Thursday.

Commanding Officer of BGB-1 Battalion Lt Col Ferdous Ziauddin Mahmud said BGB recently seized 64,905 bottles of phensedyl, 2.51 kg of heroin, 1,201 bottles of foreign wine, 65.5 litres of liquor, 19,760 yaba pills, 144.45 kg of hemp, 90,020 sedative tablets, 4,125 ampoules of sedative injections, and 144 kg of insecticides from different areas of the district.

Later, the drugs were destroyed in presence of BGB officials and district and police administration.





