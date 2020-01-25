Video
Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Head teacher cuts soil of school at Ulipur

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 24: The head teacher of Kurushaferusha Khandakarpara Primary School under Naodanga Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district has cut the soil of his school to fill his land.
He is also trying to fell the banyan tree on the playground. Already, many branches of the tree have been cut down.
This unusual act has triggered anger among students, guardians and local people.
When contacted, he said the land of the school ground was donated by his forefathers, and now for his need, he has cut it.   
Upazila Primary Education Officer Hridoy Ranjan Barman said soon after getting the news, he instructed stopping the soil cutting.
Administrative action will be taken against him, he also said.   
"On the basis of inquiry, we will take necessary measures against the head teacher," assured Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Karim.


