BETAGI, BARGUNA, Jan 24: Six persons were injured and a paddy- laden trawler capsized as an iron bridge on the Berer Dhon River in Betagi Upazila of the district collapsed on Tuesday night.

The injured are still unidentified.

Trawler owner Md Salauddin said the trawler hailed from Rangabali Upazila of Patuakhali District.