Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:51 AM
Pond digging in croplands on at Nagarpur

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL, Jan 24: Pond digging in croplands by illegal dredgers is on in Nagarpur Upazila of the district.
Hampering the natural flow of river and using village road illegally, a local influential Md Setab Ali has been digging pond in cropland in Tirsa Village of the upazila since December last year, locals claimed. As a result, the cultivation of different crops has been affected a lot.




In the middle of December last year, Setab Ali bought about 1.5 acres of land and started digging pond there. He is selling the excavated soil to the nearby brickfield. He also constructed a dyke on the Noyai River and started using road illegally since then.
Locals complained of making a road deplorable because of this unplanned excavation. Md Setab Ali said he himself bought the lands to dig a pond for fish farming as these lands are not good in cultivating crops. He confessed his selling of soil to the nearby brickfield in this connection.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer told this correspondent that necessary steps will be taken soon after investigation.


