Man commits suicide at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Jan 24: A man killed self over family feud at Malipara Village under Majhgaon Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Imran Hossen, 20, was the son of Delwar Hossen of the village.

Locals said Imran married six months back. Since then family feud had been a regular phenomenon in the family. Recently, his wife went to her father's house. He tried to bring back her, but there was no result. Following this, he took rat killing tablet on Wednesday and was seriously sick. He was rushed to a local clinic first, but later to Natore Sadar Hospital where he died at night.

Sub-Inspector of Bonpara Police Investigation Centre Zahid said an unnatural death case was filed.








