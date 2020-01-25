Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:50 AM
Home Countryside

Fuel made from burnt tyre pollutes environment at Kaliganj

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Jan 24: Fuel made by burning tyre in three areas of Tumlia and Nagori unions under Kaliganj Upazila of the district is polluting environment.
Following complaints by locals to the upazila administration fined and stopped the factories recently, but those are still running with mysterious reasons.
Local sources said a fuel factory named "Uring Co Bangladesh" was established on the bank of the Shitalakshya River in Uttarshom Village under Tumlia Union. Following locals' complaint, the upazila administration fined and closed the factory. But, it is running at night dodging all.
Manager of the factory Habibur Rahman said they have restarted the factory on the basis of verbal approval by the upazila administration.
Meanwhile, two more fuel factories- "Glan Energy" and "Extreme Pirolisys Fuel Industries Limited" were established in overpopulated areas of Ketun Village under Nagori Union in the upazila. Though the upazila administration fined the factories earlier, they kept producing fuel through burning tyre.
Many workers of these two factories said they are working there for earning livelihood despite knowing the harmful effects.
Some workers complained that the factories lied to them by assuring them of work in other sectors, but they have been employed here. Now, they are suffering from various health problems. They have decided to move elsewhere next month.
Locals said they are suffering from various health problems caused by environmental pollution. Many cattle are suffering because of this.
Tumlia Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Arman Mia said, he asked the Uring Co Bangladesh authority whether they can run the factory. Meanwhile, they said they are running it with approval of the upazila administration.
Nagori UP Member Babul Rosario said Glan Energy and Extreme Pirolisys Fuel Industries Limited are destroying the environmental balance here. Many cattle and plants are dying due to this.
He urged the upazila administration to take effective steps in this connection.
Deputy Director of District Environment Department Md Abdus Salam said he does not know how these factories are still running without approval. Necessary steps will be taken soon in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family loses land to influential at Sreepur
Cheap, colourful blankets popular in Thakurgaon
Discussion on child marriage held
A rehearsal to raise awareness among students
Sultan Mela vibrant in Narail
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Tk 4cr drugs destroyed in Rajshahi
Head teacher cuts soil of school at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
377 shanties gutted in city
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft