Fuel made from burnt tyre pollutes environment at Kaliganj





Following complaints by locals to the upazila administration fined and stopped the factories recently, but those are still running with mysterious reasons.

Local sources said a fuel factory named "Uring Co Bangladesh" was established on the bank of the Shitalakshya River in Uttarshom Village under Tumlia Union. Following locals' complaint, the upazila administration fined and closed the factory. But, it is running at night dodging all.

Manager of the factory Habibur Rahman said they have restarted the factory on the basis of verbal approval by the upazila administration.

Meanwhile, two more fuel factories- "Glan Energy" and "Extreme Pirolisys Fuel Industries Limited" were established in overpopulated areas of Ketun Village under Nagori Union in the upazila. Though the upazila administration fined the factories earlier, they kept producing fuel through burning tyre.

Many workers of these two factories said they are working there for earning livelihood despite knowing the harmful effects.

Some workers complained that the factories lied to them by assuring them of work in other sectors, but they have been employed here. Now, they are suffering from various health problems. They have decided to move elsewhere next month.

Locals said they are suffering from various health problems caused by environmental pollution. Many cattle are suffering because of this.

Tumlia Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Arman Mia said, he asked the Uring Co Bangladesh authority whether they can run the factory. Meanwhile, they said they are running it with approval of the upazila administration.

Nagori UP Member Babul Rosario said Glan Energy and Extreme Pirolisys Fuel Industries Limited are destroying the environmental balance here. Many cattle and plants are dying due to this.

He urged the upazila administration to take effective steps in this connection.

Deputy Director of District Environment Department Md Abdus Salam said he does not know how these factories are still running without approval. Necessary steps will be taken soon in this connection.

















