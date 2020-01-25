College student detained for raping minor in Habiganj





The arrested person is Jubayer Mia, 25, son of Taher Mia of Manpur Village in Lakhai Upazila of the district. He was a student of a law college in Siddheshwari area of Dhaka.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) of RAB-3 Abu Jafar Md Rahmat Ullah said Jubayer was living in a rented sublet house in Shabujbag-Basabo area of Dhaka. He raped a neighbouring minor girl, 7, on January 16.

Later, the victim's father lodged a case file with Shabujbag Police Station on Wednesday in this connection.

Following this, a team of RAB-3 arrested Jubayer in a drive in the town at night after tracking his location, the ASP added.



















