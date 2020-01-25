Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:50 AM
Home Countryside

Beekeeping gains momentum in nine Pabna upazilas

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Naresh Madhu

Beekeeping gains momentum in nine Pabna upazilas

Beekeeping gains momentum in nine Pabna upazilas

PABNA, Jan 24: Beekeeping in nine upazilas of the district is gaining momentum this year.
More than 31 bee farmers are now busy taking care of the beehives.
About 65 beekeepers from different districts set up 3,550 artificial beehives in 31,470 hectares of mustard land in the district this year.
According to  sources at the  Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Pabna,  a good number of honey cultivators including commercial apiculturists have set up artificial beehives on the mustard fields in nine upazilas of the district this winter with a production target of 7,550 metric tons of honey.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer  of the DAE Khandokar Mohammd Abdul Motaleb said bees can collect honey from any kind of flowers within about three square kilometre area.
Cultivators are collecting maximum honey from Santhia, Sujanagar and Atgharia upazilas of Pabna as a vast tract of lands has been brought under mustard cultivation this year, he said.
Many honey farmers from Sirajganj, different upazilas of Pabna, and nearby areas have arrived here and started setting their honey boxes in arrays on the mustard fields.
Farmer Babar Ali of Dhangram Village in Pabna Sadar Upazila said they can collect seven to eight kg of honey in every four to five days. The honey extracted through this method has been largely appreciated by foreigners, he added.
Honey producers said a good number of unemployed youths now have become self-reliant through cultivating honey on the aisles of mustard fields in the district.
Farmer Fazar Ali of Sujanagar Upazila said at present he has 65 boxes for bee cultivation. He started the cultivation with two boxes and later developed the business gradually.
He also said most of the big companies do not pay reasonable price against the produce. Though they are selling honey at high price, but the bee cultivators are not yet economically successful.
While talking to this correspondent, a honey farmer, Abdur Shukur of Laxmipur Village in Sujanagar Upazila said he set up 195 honeycomb boxes this year from where he is now collecting a good amount of honey every day.
Many beekeepers including Ramjan Ali of Pabna said they are expecting more production of honey this year than the last year's.
They are now selling per kg honey at Tk 250 to 300 as there is no permanent market for selling honey.  
They demanded government support, including adequate bank loan facilities and ensuring fair price of honey, to develop this potential industry.
Honey producer Belal Hossen of Chatmohar Upazila said, earlier, local farmers were reluctant to allow setting up honey boxes, because they were scared that it could damage other crops, but local agricultural department changed their wrong assumptions.
Deputy Director (DD) of Pabna DAE Azahar Ali said the combined farming is even increasing crop production to 20 to 25 per cent more.
He also said many organisations have already undertaken beekeeping programme as a good medium for self-employment and poverty reduction for the rural people. Honeybees have a great economic importance in the national economy, because they not only produce honey and bees wax, but also act as primary pollinating agents of many agricultural and horticultural crops.




Beekeeping can play a vital role in sustainable agricultural development as it increases resource without changing environmental balance. As a cottage industry, it is a source of income for the rural people here. Beekeeping is one of the important components of integrated rural development programmes, the DD added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family loses land to influential at Sreepur
Cheap, colourful blankets popular in Thakurgaon
Discussion on child marriage held
A rehearsal to raise awareness among students
Sultan Mela vibrant in Narail
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
Tk 4cr drugs destroyed in Rajshahi
Head teacher cuts soil of school at Ulipur


Latest News
Bangladesh emerge group champions
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
377 shanties gutted in city
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft