

Beekeeping gains momentum in nine Pabna upazilas

More than 31 bee farmers are now busy taking care of the beehives.

About 65 beekeepers from different districts set up 3,550 artificial beehives in 31,470 hectares of mustard land in the district this year.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Pabna, a good number of honey cultivators including commercial apiculturists have set up artificial beehives on the mustard fields in nine upazilas of the district this winter with a production target of 7,550 metric tons of honey.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of the DAE Khandokar Mohammd Abdul Motaleb said bees can collect honey from any kind of flowers within about three square kilometre area.

Cultivators are collecting maximum honey from Santhia, Sujanagar and Atgharia upazilas of Pabna as a vast tract of lands has been brought under mustard cultivation this year, he said.

Many honey farmers from Sirajganj, different upazilas of Pabna, and nearby areas have arrived here and started setting their honey boxes in arrays on the mustard fields.

Farmer Babar Ali of Dhangram Village in Pabna Sadar Upazila said they can collect seven to eight kg of honey in every four to five days. The honey extracted through this method has been largely appreciated by foreigners, he added.

Honey producers said a good number of unemployed youths now have become self-reliant through cultivating honey on the aisles of mustard fields in the district.

Farmer Fazar Ali of Sujanagar Upazila said at present he has 65 boxes for bee cultivation. He started the cultivation with two boxes and later developed the business gradually.

He also said most of the big companies do not pay reasonable price against the produce. Though they are selling honey at high price, but the bee cultivators are not yet economically successful.

While talking to this correspondent, a honey farmer, Abdur Shukur of Laxmipur Village in Sujanagar Upazila said he set up 195 honeycomb boxes this year from where he is now collecting a good amount of honey every day.

Many beekeepers including Ramjan Ali of Pabna said they are expecting more production of honey this year than the last year's.

They are now selling per kg honey at Tk 250 to 300 as there is no permanent market for selling honey.

They demanded government support, including adequate bank loan facilities and ensuring fair price of honey, to develop this potential industry.

Honey producer Belal Hossen of Chatmohar Upazila said, earlier, local farmers were reluctant to allow setting up honey boxes, because they were scared that it could damage other crops, but local agricultural department changed their wrong assumptions.

Deputy Director (DD) of Pabna DAE Azahar Ali said the combined farming is even increasing crop production to 20 to 25 per cent more.

He also said many organisations have already undertaken beekeeping programme as a good medium for self-employment and poverty reduction for the rural people. Honeybees have a great economic importance in the national economy, because they not only produce honey and bees wax, but also act as primary pollinating agents of many agricultural and horticultural crops.









Beekeeping can play a vital role in sustainable agricultural development as it increases resource without changing environmental balance. As a cottage industry, it is a source of income for the rural people here. Beekeeping is one of the important components of integrated rural development programmes, the DD added.





