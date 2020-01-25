Girl gang-raped in Barguna

BARGUNA, Jan 24: A girl was allegedly gang-raped in Betagi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Locals said Nayeem, 18, of Hosnabad Union under the upazila and some others called the girl from a local Urs Mahfil held in a house in Jolisa Bazaar area, to a nearby garden at 8:30pm and gang-raped her.

As girl's mother could not find her, locals started searching for her in the area.

Later, they found her in the garden, but the rapists fled the scene sensing their presence.

The victim's mother filed a case with Betagi Police Station (PS) under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Wednesday.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Kamruzzaman Mia said they are trying to nab the culprits.







