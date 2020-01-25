Video
Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 districts

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Our Correspondents

Nine persons were arrested with drugs in four districts- Gazipur, Pabna, Dinajpur and Joypurhat, recently.
GAZIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a drug trader along with 5,935 yaba tablets from Konabari Police Station (PS) area in the city early Friday.
Detainee Swapon Mia hails from Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj District.
RAB members raided the said area and detained him with the yaba, said RAB-12 sources.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Konabari PS in this connection.
PABNA: Members of RAB-12, in a drive, arrested three persons along with 63 kilograms of hemp from Ataikula Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The arrested are: Md Tofazzel Hossain Tofa, 52, son of late Abdur Razzak of Kurusa Chowrabari Village, Md Abdur Rashid, 30, son of late Abdul Jabbar of Paschim Fulmati Village under Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District, and Md Jahangir Alam Tamal, 25, son of Abdur Rahman Khan of Haribhanga Village in Lalmonirhat District.
Sources said a team of RAB, led by Acting Company Commander Md Aminul Kabir Tarafder, stopped a private car in the said area and arrested the three along with the hemp.
A case was filed with Ataikula PS in this connection.
DINAJPUR: Members of RAB arrested a drug trader along with 185 yaba tablets from Fultala Bazaar area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Arrested Selim Reza, 25, is the son of Abdur Rahman of Fultala Village in the upazila.
Dinajpur RAB-13 Camp Commander Major Syed Imran Hossen said, on a tip-off, a RAB team raided the said area and arrested the drug trader with the yaba.
RAB filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali PS in this connection.
JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four drug traders along with 300 bottles of phensedyl from Puranapoil Railgate area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrested are: Ismail Hossen, 55, Mahabul Hossen, 45, Md Shahin Alam, 34, and Masud Rana, 40.
Sources said a patrol of team DB police raided the said area and arrested the four along with the phensedyl from a truck.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat PS, said district DB Police Sub-Inspector Jahangir Alam.


