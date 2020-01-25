FF Murmu dies

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Jan 24: Freedom Fighter (FF) Antany Murmu died of old age complications at his own residence in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district at 10am on Wednesday. He was 76.

He was buried with state honour at 10:30am on Thursday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ganpati Roy, Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Shamim Hasan Sarder and former FF Commander of Dhamoirhat Muktijoddha Sangsad Farmud Hossain, among others, were present at that time.

FF Murmu left his wife, three sons, a daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.







