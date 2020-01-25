‘Cattle lifter’ beaten to death in Jashore

JASHORE, Jan 24: A suspected cattle lifter was beaten to death and another injured at Chandrapur Village in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Ilias, 35, son of Fazlur Rahman, and Abdul, 30, son of Kalu Miah stole three cows from Insan Ali's cowshed in the village.

Sensing the incident, villagers chased the duo and caught them.

Later, they gave the cattle lifters a good beating, leaving Ilias dead on the spot.

Injured Abdul is under treatment at Jashore General Hospital.







