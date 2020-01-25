Video
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:50 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Dinajpur and Narsingdi, on Thursday.
BOGURA: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from her husband's house at Chalapara Village in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Tania Akhter, 18, was the daughter of Tozammel Haque of Batikabari Village in the upazila.
Police and locals said Tania was married to Kamrul Islam, son of Farid Uddin, about six months back. Since then the couple had been at loggerheads.
On Wednesday night, they altercated with each other over family feud. On Thursday morning, Kamrul said Tania killed self by hanging. After this, he and his family members went into hiding.
The deceased's maternal uncle Azgar Ali said drug-addict Kamrul killed his niece.
Meanwhile, Kamrul's elder brother Jahangir Alam claimed that Tania killed self, and her husband did not torture her.
Inspector (Investigation) of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman said they recovered and sent the body to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
DINAJPUR: Police recovered a night guard's body from the bank of a pond at Araji Sahapur Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Badsha Mondal was the son of late Abdus Samad of the village and a night guard of M/s Tamim Enterprise.
Additional Police Super (ASP) (Fulbari circle) Mia Md Ashik Bin Hasan said locals saw the body in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Miscreants might have chopped the guard to death, the ASP said, adding that investigation is on in this connection.
NARSINGDI: Police recovered a teenage boy's body from an abandoned water tank of Dakkhin Sadharchar High School in Shibpur Upazila of the district early Thursday, four days after he went missing.
Deceased Rifat, 16, was the son of Shukkur Ali of the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibpur Model PS Molla Azizur Rahman said, after the boy went missing, his family members lodged a general diary on Saturday last. Police on suspicion arrested another teenager Ashraful, 16.
On interrogation, the arrested confessed that Russell, 17, son of Shahidullah, and Saiful, 15, son of Nazmul Haque of the area, slaughtered Rifat and dumped the body in the tank, the OC also said.
Later, police arrested Russell, and based on his information, they recovered the body from the said area and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspected that the murder has happened due to love affair.


