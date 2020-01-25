1,200 get blankets in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 24: District Muktijoddha Juba Command distributed blankets among 1,200 cold-hit poor people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Convener of the command Syed Ashfaqul Islam Tito presided over the meeting while lawmaker of Kishoreganj-1 Constituency Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi was present chief guest.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Kadir Mia, District Mahila Awami League (AL) General Secretary Bilkis Begum, Upazila Vice Chairman Masuma Akhter, and Upazila AL President Advocate Ataur Rahman were also present.





