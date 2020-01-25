Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools





Physical visit found many students going back without books.

Many guardians cannot afford to pay for books.

The others are complaining or getting books paying unofficially fixed amounts.

Upazila education officials acknowledged they have received scattered allegations about money receiving for giving free books.

While talking to The Daily Observer correspondent, a good number of guardians said in the name of admission fee, annual sports competition and Milad Mahfil, Tk 100 to 150 has been taken from each student.

According to government directive, it is mandatory to distribute books on the first day of the New Year. But, the distribution was slow under no legal reason.

Not all students got books on the first day of the year. But, school authorities said the distribution was slow as students' presence was low at the schools.

Children of poor families are taking books paying money.

Seeking anonymity, a school head teacher said each school was given Tk 1,000 to arrange annual sports competition and Tk 400 to transporting to schools from upazila.

He said there is no allocation to hold Milad Mahfil. For which, some money is being taken from students at the beginning of the new academic year, he added.

None of the teachers agreed to make comment in this connection.

Head Teacher of Maya Government Primary School Nurunnahar Begum said giving books taking money at her school is not true.

Upazila Education Officer Trishit Kumar Chowdhury said, "I have received some allegations from guardians of taking money against Maya Government Primary School and Dakkhin Maya Government Primary School."

He said, the allegation is being inquired, adding no other allegation was received.

If found, measures will be taken, he also said.

District Education Officer Nikhil Chandra Haldar said under no logic, it is acceptable to receive money against giving books.

The allegation will be inquired about and necessary measures will be taken against the responsible schools, he assured.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ruhul Amin said some scattered allegations were received. Necessary measures will be taken after visiting schools.

















