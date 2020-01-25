Video
Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Struggling ManU must improve quickly: James

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JAN 24: Daniel James admitted Manchester United's performance against Burnley "simply wasn't good enough" after an embarrassing defeat that darkened the mood at the troubled club. Burnley triumphed at Old Trafford on Wednesday for the first time since 1962, with Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scoring in a 2-0 win.
United have now lost more Premier League games than they have won since Solskjaer's permanent appointment in March and are 30 points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have two games in hand on their rivals. The Norwegian boss reportedly retains the backing of the United hierarchy despite the club's dismal run, but Wales winger James knows they must improve quickly.
"Obviously disappointing," James said following the defeat. "Today obviously wasn't good enough. We know that and obviously the fans know that as well. "We need to, as a team, take chances better. Today we had quite a number of shots."
James bemoaned a lack of cutting edge during a promising United start that quickly unravelled, with Solskjaer's side mustering little response to Burnley's goals either side of half-time. Rodriguez's stunner early in the second half led to renewed, furious chants calling for owners the Glazers and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to leave, with thousands of fans rising to their feet as "Stand up if you hate Glazers" echoed around the ground.    -AFP



