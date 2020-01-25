Video
Sixth seed Tsitsipas crashes out of Open to Raonic

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

MELBOURNE, JAN 24: Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was sent crashing out of the Australian Open by Milos Raonic in the third round on Friday, with the giant Canadian's power serve doing the damage.
The Greek star, widely tipped as a contender to challenge the big guns at the opening Grand Slam of the year, was no match for his experienced opponent, slumping 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).
Expectations were high for the 21-year-old, who stunned Roger Federer in 2019 en route to the final four, before winning titles in Marseille and Estoril and at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
But Raonic had his measure, pumping down almost unplayable 220 kph (136 mph) serves while smashing 19 aces and 55 winners.
"Today was an incredible match for me. I'm really happy with how things went," said Raonic.
"I enjoy the energy here. To be healthy and playing well, I take a lot of pleasure out of that."     -AFP


