Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:49 AM
Pogba's agent hints at potential Manchester United exit

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

LONDON, JAN 24: Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has hinted the Manchester United star could leave Old Trafford if he is unhappy at the end of the season.
Pogba has made just eight appearances for United during the current campaign after battling a nagging ankle injury and rumours have swirled about the France midfielder's future during his absence.
Pogba made a comeback with two substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle in December, but suffered a fresh ankle problem, with speculation mounting that he wants to end his second spell with United.
Raiola added to the drama surrounding Pogba on Wednesday when he said his client was not guaranteed to remain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stuttering side if he is not happy.
"I expect my players to be happy and I expect the clubs to be happy. That is my work. I do not want to work in front of what might be happening in the summer," Raiola told Sky Sports News.
"For now he (Pogba) needs to be getting fit and then it is my job to get both parties if possible, happy. If one of those parties is not happy then there are other ways to resolve that.
"But that is not today the way to talk or to speculate. I don't say anything for sure. There's only one thing for sure in life and that is that one day you die."
Raiola was quoted last month suggesting that he would stop bringing his players to Old Trafford as speculation over Pogba's future rumbled on.
The 52-year-old has now questioned United's "project" and whether Pogba still wants to be part of the club's plans as they battle to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.
"The quotes were a little bit strong but I think what I meant is that Manchester United needs to get their project right, otherwise there is no sense. I said what I said," Raiola said.
"Everybody knows the ambition from both parts has not been met the last few years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room.
"So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and if Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul."    -AFP


