Junior Tigers emerge group champion despite batting collapse





Pakistan elected to field first winning the delayed toss and had been on the steering till the 3rd raid of rain during game time. The toss was held about two hours later and match was reshaped for 39-over a side.

Bangladesh batters had to struggle to sustain in the middle since Pakistan bowlers got full advantage of wet wickets. Akbar Ali led boys got a tinny start from opening pair but soon after departure of Parvez Hasan Emon, they started to lose wickets at regular intervals. And were at 100 for six when rain visited again but for a while and game resumed within half an hour. After rolling the ball for half dozens of overs, rain came once again as the match officials decided to split points between two teams.

Bangladesh were at 106 for nine at that juncture of the game. Tanzid Hasan was the top scorer, who scored 34 runs. Avishek Das (20) and Shahadat Hossain (3) (n.o. 17) were the two next name to get two digit figures.

Amir Khan hauled four wickets while Abbas Afridi took two for Pakistan.

Sharing points both Bangladesh and Pakistan completed group stage with five points each but Bangladesh were the group champions for higher run rate.

Bangladesh therefore, will play the 3rd Quarterfinal of the event on January 30 at the same venue against the runner-ups of Group-D while the losing side will meet with the champions of Group-D on the following day at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

The semifinals of the tournament will be held on February 1 and 2 respectively while the final is slated for on February 9.















Unlike senior cricket team, Bangladesh Under-19 boys shared point with their Pakistan counterpart in the rain interrupted match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Friday.Pakistan elected to field first winning the delayed toss and had been on the steering till the 3rd raid of rain during game time. The toss was held about two hours later and match was reshaped for 39-over a side.Bangladesh batters had to struggle to sustain in the middle since Pakistan bowlers got full advantage of wet wickets. Akbar Ali led boys got a tinny start from opening pair but soon after departure of Parvez Hasan Emon, they started to lose wickets at regular intervals. And were at 100 for six when rain visited again but for a while and game resumed within half an hour. After rolling the ball for half dozens of overs, rain came once again as the match officials decided to split points between two teams.Bangladesh were at 106 for nine at that juncture of the game. Tanzid Hasan was the top scorer, who scored 34 runs. Avishek Das (20) and Shahadat Hossain (3) (n.o. 17) were the two next name to get two digit figures.Amir Khan hauled four wickets while Abbas Afridi took two for Pakistan.Sharing points both Bangladesh and Pakistan completed group stage with five points each but Bangladesh were the group champions for higher run rate.Bangladesh therefore, will play the 3rd Quarterfinal of the event on January 30 at the same venue against the runner-ups of Group-D while the losing side will meet with the champions of Group-D on the following day at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.The semifinals of the tournament will be held on February 1 and 2 respectively while the final is slated for on February 9.