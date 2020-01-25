

Ruman Shana Sportsperson of the year

International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Asia President Sattam Al-Saheli, as the Guest of Honour, handed over the awards among the winners on this colourful occasion. Square Toiletries Ltd Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury was there as a special guest.

Ruman not only became the Sportsperson of the year, but also received Popular Choice Award and named the best Archer of 2019 on the day.

Cricket's one of the greatest all-rounder of all time Shakib Al Hasan was named the best cricketer, while Jamal Bhuiyan the best footballer, Mabia Akter Simanta the best Weightlifter, Humaira Akter Antara the best Karateka, Fatima Mujib the best Fencer, Eity Khatun the best Rising Athlete, Dipu Chakma the best Taekwondo Athlete, German-born Martin Frederick the best Coach and Kazi Rajib Uddin Chapal was named the best Organiser.

Besides, two grassroots sports personalities Rafiquallah Akhter Milon and Tajul Islam received special recognitions on the day.

To honour and recognise the top sports personalities of 2019, BSPA Sports Awards were given to 16 sports personalities in 15 categories this time. Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), sports journalists' oldest organisation in the country arranged the event as usual.

Sattam Al-Saheli later said, "Knowing the history and all that, I realised that BSPA is the oldest organisation of sports journalist in Asia. It is really an exciting matter. AIPS, Asia will always with BSPA."















