Tigers pay match for dots and drops



Bangladesh's Liton Das (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the first T20 international cricket match of a three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on January 24, 2020. photo: AFP

Mahmudullah preferred to bat first at the batting paradise Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. They got a very good opening partnership of 71 but Tamim Iqbal and Naim Sheikh both the opener were either over cautious or luxurious to sustain half of the outing with an ODI style strike rate. They gave 22 dots among initial 36 facings. After 10 overs, Bangladesh were able to manage 62 runs only keeping all 10 wickets intact!

Pakistan bowlers hardly produced any unplayable delivery but still Bangladesh took 15 overs to post 100 runs on the board and added 41 runs only from five death overs! Tamim departed for 39 off 34 balls while Naim scored 43 from 41 balls. Surprisingly Liton Das was sent at three, who took 13 balls to get 12 runs.

Mahmudullah came to bat at four and remained unbeaten with 19 runs. Afif Hossain has done brilliant job as finisher in recent past, who was promoted at five while regular number five batsman Mohammad Mithun downed at seven! Soumya Sarkar at six! The team finally cut a poor figure due to strange experiments and was able to post 141 runs on the board keeping five wickets at hand.

Debutant Haris Rauf, leggy Shadab Khan and paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi shared one wicket apiece.

On the way to defend paltry 142, Bangladesh got a big fish to fry very early. Number-1 ranked T20i batsman and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was caught behind the wickets in the 2nd delivery of the innings delivered by Shafiul Islam before posting anything on the board. Mustafiz joined the part as home side lost their 2nd wicket during powerplay to accumulate 36 runs.

But another debutant Ahsan Ali pairing with veteran all-rounder Shoeb Malik had laid the winning foundation for Pakistan. Ali drew together 36 runs before departing crease while Malik stayed alive to wrap up the game with 58 off 45, who completed his fifty by virtue of a gifted boundary which could be a catch at long off.

Pakistan however, reached the target of 142 losing five wickets with three balls in abundance. Shafiul Islam hunted two wickets while Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain and Aminul Biplob took one wicket each.

Shoeb Malik named the Man of the Match for his batting excellences.

The two sides will engage today in the 2nd clash of the series at the same venue. Bangladesh must look to equalize the series while Pakistan to ensure the title winning today. The ultimate match of the series will be held on January 27.

















