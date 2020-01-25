Video
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:49 AM
Palestine facing Burundi to keep title

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020
Sports Reporter

The captains of the two finalist team of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football Palestine and Burundi unveiling the trophy of the event along with their coaches ahead of the final match at the BFF house at Motijhil in Dhaka on Friday. photo: BFF

Defending champion Palestine is taking on first time finalist Burundi in the final melee of Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 today (Saturday) at 4:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Palestine boys who came to play the event for the first time in 2018 finished that event lifting the title beating Tajikistan by 4-3 (0-0) margin. Burundi, on the other hand, is playing the event for the first time this year and managed to secure the final as well.
This time, Palestine outplayed African rival Seychelles by 1-0 margin in the first semi-final on Wednesday and confirmed the final while Burundi found a 3-0 win over host Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday.
The final is also a battle for the defending champions to maintain prestige while the newbie finalists from the African region are only hoping to win the trophy and bring a trophy home from Asian region.
The same thing echoed in the voices of the coaches, officials and booters of the two finalists in the pre-match briefing on Friday.
Although the Palestine boys are better in ranking than the opponents, they are not going to look down upon the opponents at all. Palestine is 106th while Burundi 151st in the FIFA ranking.
Palestine head coach Daboub Makram said, "We will have respect for the opponents. Specially, their striking department is praiseworthy"
The coach knew that Burundi strikers were able to send the ball home anytime. Their 18-year striker Jospin is good. He made two hat-tricks scoring a total of seven goals in three matches. That is why Palestine coach said, "We have taken preparation accordingly about their strikers. Our defenders are well prepared for that. We came here to win the trophy and If Allah wants, we will do that."


