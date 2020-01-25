



Too old to keep everything in memories nowadays.



But I intrigue to remember ours by heart; and

Awaiting to meet you time and again on the bank of the Thames

or the Grand Canal of Venice,

or somewhere else.



Do not find the reasons why our desires are unfolded by the Thames

We met onNew Year'sEve once; and

Merciful time dragged us to congregate again after a long while.



We are at different guilds but remain in one.



Oh friend, why suffering from blue,

Wearing blue,

Without mind; and

With being bloody nostalgic.



Come back again and let us wear pink collectedto spread love and happiness,

Let us watch together with the beauty of coexistence;

or cultural mosaic;

or street art of Brick Lane;

or love of lesbians.



Come back and let us get lost again on the underground,

Let us meet again anywhere;

In a breakfast buffet,

In a late-night supper,

In a midnight sip.



Let us meet again at some point

To enrich the existence,

As one is a victim of age

Yearning for memories nowadays.



Mohammad Omar Faruk is a Director of Panacea Plus CIC, and Human Resource Consultant based in London.



Email:









Yearning for Memories





One is a victim of ageToo old to keep everything in memories nowadays.But I intrigue to remember ours by heart; andAwaiting to meet you time and again on the bank of the Thamesor the Grand Canal of Venice,or somewhere else.Do not find the reasons why our desires are unfolded by the ThamesWe met onNew Year'sEve once; andMerciful time dragged us to congregate again after a long while.We are at different guilds but remain in one.Oh friend, why suffering from blue,Wearing blue,Without mind; andWith being bloody nostalgic.Come back again and let us wear pink collectedto spread love and happiness,Let us watch together with the beauty of coexistence;or cultural mosaic;or street art of Brick Lane;or love of lesbians.Come back and let us get lost again on the underground,Let us meet again anywhere;In a breakfast buffet,In a late-night supper,In a midnight sip.Let us meet again at some pointTo enrich the existence,As one is a victim of ageYearning for memories nowadays.Mohammad Omar Faruk is a Director of Panacea Plus CIC, and Human Resource Consultant based in London.Email: [email protected]