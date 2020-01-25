

Imran Rahman’s half a dozen Darwar-e-shayeeris

Mr .Rahman's poetic stock-in-trade is his crafty usage of symbols and metaphors in his couplets. Often grouped together his couplets create both similarities as well as contradictions. However, this week we celebrate half a dozen of many of his published Darwar-e-shayeeris. Rather amusingly, the poet this time chose not to use any title for his Shayeeris. Perhaps he has decided to leave the task with his readers. Or perhaps Mr Rahman is using his poetic licence differently on his own terms. We do not know, but room for all assumptions and presumptions are wide open.





To some you are a wonderful bookTo some you are a battleground

Which writer fights with the pen

With wisdom as his shield

And fighter writes with the sword

Where in broad day-light

the paper is an open field.



l



History writes, in a solitary confine, Zafar the last Mughal emperor

Spent his last days reminiscing old memories,

History never writes a place itself turns into an empire when a king stays,

Recollection of memory by a hero is no less than a glory

What looks more gorgeous than a lion suddenly looks behind moving on?



l



Between scientists and priests there is always a row

Over the existence of afterlife,

Hell or heaven wherever you go

First you have to come into this world full of dust

For the road to know,

Wine or toxic whatever you drink

It is water that quenches your thirst.













l



While we fall asleep at the dead of night

The world becomes quiet,

Words heard by the day

Being firefly silently flashes light,

Though stops reading of this vast book

Goes on the write.

l

What is confirmed to a believer is a doubt to an atheist

As he fails to see the shining east beyond the shroud of mist,

And as he sees his visual hand controlling all his works

He does not find that behind every movement of his lips

There is a direction of invisible mind.



l



The priest who sermons from a house of worship

"Never drink wine, it is a great sin"

Doesn't know that he himself is a bubble in this round cup

Within a second or two who will no more be seen.

















