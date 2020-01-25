|
Imran Rahman’s half a dozen Darwar-e-shayeeris
|
Imran Rahman has been one of our regular contributors for the literature page while ornamenting it with his absorbing and thought provoking Shayeeris.
Mr .Rahman's poetic stock-in-trade is his crafty usage of symbols and metaphors in his couplets. Often grouped together his couplets create both similarities as well as contradictions. However, this week we celebrate half a dozen of many of his published Darwar-e-shayeeris. Rather amusingly, the poet this time chose not to use any title for his Shayeeris. Perhaps he has decided to leave the task with his readers. Or perhaps Mr Rahman is using his poetic licence differently on his own terms. We do not know, but room for all assumptions and presumptions are wide open.
To some you are a wonderful bookTo some you are a battleground
Which writer fights with the pen
With wisdom as his shield
And fighter writes with the sword
Where in broad day-light
the paper is an open field.
l
History writes, in a solitary confine, Zafar the last Mughal emperor
Spent his last days reminiscing old memories,
History never writes a place itself turns into an empire when a king stays,
Recollection of memory by a hero is no less than a glory
What looks more gorgeous than a lion suddenly looks behind moving on?
l
Between scientists and priests there is always a row
Over the existence of afterlife,
Hell or heaven wherever you go
First you have to come into this world full of dust
For the road to know,
Wine or toxic whatever you drink
It is water that quenches your thirst.
l
While we fall asleep at the dead of night
The world becomes quiet,
Words heard by the day
Being firefly silently flashes light,
Though stops reading of this vast book
Goes on the write.
l
What is confirmed to a believer is a doubt to an atheist
As he fails to see the shining east beyond the shroud of mist,
And as he sees his visual hand controlling all his works
He does not find that behind every movement of his lips
There is a direction of invisible mind.
l
The priest who sermons from a house of worship
"Never drink wine, it is a great sin"
Doesn't know that he himself is a bubble in this round cup
Within a second or two who will no more be seen.