

Tale of culinary artiste Afroza Naznin Sumi

Due to his father's government service, she spent her childhood in different districts of Bangladesh. Now she is living at Bashundhara in the city with her daughter and son.

She is also a chef, popular cook and presenter, recipe developer, food stylist, trainer, part-time teacher, freelance photographer, amateur model and performer. She completed her study in MBA with HR. She also received special training on cooking.

Apart from cooking expert, she engaged in Buzzuka, a Digital marketing Agency as business development lead. She is very pleased for this job because it's a new concept which has been working on Marketing Business. She actually is here as an expert as she keeps them updated about how they can improve much. It's a different path from cooking career.

She completed National Certificate course on Food and Beverage Production from Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation. She also took a course on Food Hygiene and Sanitation from there. Then she completed her internship at Hotel Radisson Blue Water Garden Dhaka. Also she took Monin from Barista training. Because of her keen interest in cooking, even she brought the chef of a Chinese restaurant at her home and a sweet shop craftsman and she learned to prepare many dishes from them.

She is a regular face in various channels of the country. She started giving recipe in Television media with 'Live Kitchen' programme at Jamuna Television in 2015. Through 'Quick Recipe' programme she got huge response as the programme used to give the people tips as to how to cook very quickly. Apart from Jamuna Television she ran programme in ATN Bangla, NTV, BTV, Banglavision, Maachranga, GTV, DBC, Somoy Television. Apart from cooking, she anchored a programme named 'Bahari Rann' in ATN Bangla.

She was one of the judges in the 'Dan Cake Desert Genious-2018'. She was a grooming instructor of 'Sera Radhuni 1424. She acted as judges in many cooking programmes.

She wrote recipe article for different newspapers and magazines of Bangladesh and other countries. She also acted in various documentaries for cooking and others.

She is also writing a book on cooking, which would be helpful guide for the people who wants to be a culinary artiste.

"It's a book which would help you to learn cooking in easiest way. By going through the book, you will also learn about quick recipe. Besides there are various surprising factors in the book, which you will get once you go through it," she said of the book.

Moreover she has a youtube channel, namely 'Afroza Naznin Sumi. At the same time, the people who wants to learn how to cook and order food, could go to the facebook page 'Sumi's Kitchen.'

Above all she doesn't leave no stone unturned to make the people's life easier as far as the cooking is concerned.









She said she is keen to open a restaurant in future and make more experiment with her food.

But she doesn't want to confine herself in cooking just. She has a vision for which she has been working of late.

"I want to contribute something for the people of Bangladesh and that's my eventual goal," Sumi said.

"When I see underprivileged people and kids, I feel for them. I want to do something for the special and underprivileged child in our country. And thereby I want to contribute something for the society. I think as a human being I must do this," she concluded.