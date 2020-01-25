Jhalmuri Bangladesh’s initiative to empower women





"We are starting our operation with the slogan "Made in Bangladesh" in Bangladesh as the fashion based online market," said Co-founder and CEO Mohaimin Mostafa.

People can get only fashion based products like Sarees, Salwar kameez, Panjabi, Jewelry, Accessories.

"Apart from cloths we are also providing online tailoring service called "Hello Tailor by Jhalmuri" where people can get home tailoring service of pick up- stitch- deliver while buying cloths."

Jhalmuri's goal is to promote all boutique business under one platform and also promoting the mid-sized startups mainly women entrepreneurs.

"We want to also establish this as a women empowering platform where we are extending our service to grow the boutique businesses through back ward integration. Because of the competition from the Indian market these businesses are falling behind. It's high time that we come forward from the tech industry to support the locals," Mohaimin added.

For more information visit www.jhalmuribd.com and https://www.facebook.com/shopatjhalmuribd/

















