

Women health tips

Do exercise and accomplish more than cardio: Ladies require a blend of cardio and weight controlling exercises no less than three to five times each week. These will help them to anticipate harmful diseases like osteoporosis, coronary illness, cancer, diabetes and some other. More exercise helps to create a good self image, which is extremely essential to a lady's psychological wellness. As I discussed that exercise prevent most of the harmful disease and gives health benefits, it may also improve your mode when you are sad. Several researches identified that people who are depressed should exercise daily because it works as like antidepressant medication.

Take body massage and breathe more: Several researches indentified that Oxygen helps to burn your fat. So breathe more in a proper way. Because the more efficiently you will breathe, the better it will help to burn your fat. You can follow a trick that is breathing in and out through both mouth and nose. Women should take a body massage at least once in a month. This will help you to feel relax and be more flexible while doing daily works. When you will take a massage you will feel fresh and feel better. So I prefer a body massage at least one in a month.

Do push-up properly everyday: Push-ups are known as one of the best full-body toners. First of all you can take the basic moves these will help your abs, arms, and chest to be flexible. For completing full push-ups easily, start in a more vertical position, and follow the instructions:

* First of all try to stand up or lean against a high counter.

* Then try to lean against a desk.

* After leaning against a desk try to lean against the seat of a stable chair.

* Then lean against the second part of a staircase.

* And finally do them on the floor.

Try your best to do at least 5 reps with good form. Once you can do it, then move to the next step and continue doing.

Eat moderate amount of calcium: A minimum amount of calcium helps to prevent osteoporosis (one kind of women's disease). Most of the women don't get enough calcium, can get this benefit. If you eat foods containing too much calcium, the risk of stones in your kidney may increase. Eating foods containing too much calcium may also increase the risk of heart disease like heart attack, heart block etc. Women's, who are under 50, may take 1,000 milligram calcium in a day, on the other hand women's who are over-50 may take 1,200 milligram calcium in a day but the condition is she has to follow the diet. There are mainly three sources of calcium; these are milk, salmon, and almonds.