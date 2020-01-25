

Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries

Millennials in Bangladesh are increasingly showing a taste for a more universal style - understated design in white metal adorned with more diamonds. People don't want to be told what an engagement ring is or what it is not. Millennials decide on their own. They would buy a traditional engagement ring with a center stone but they would also go for something that has never been designed as an engagement ring but is unique and special and makes them happy.

Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries









Akash, a designer, is experimenting with jewelry as the new generation is coming up with new and bold ideas. They are careful about their look. They also want to experiment.

So to fulfill their desire, the brand is ready, willing and able to sell to the millennials through solid gold and gemstone pieces that are minimalist, tapping into the millennial aesthetic, and which are, more importantly, quite affordable.

The jewelry pieces are a balance of utility and beauty. Each piece is much more than a jewel and tells a story of its own.

With the changing of times, the trend of jewelry is altering. Yet, jewelry cannot be compared with fashion trends which are transient. Jewelry is contemporary and timeless. It often tells stories. From heirlooms passed down through generations to gems found in jewelry shops, even the least monetarily valuable pieces can become rich with the sentimental value which comes from wearing something every day. The ornament, whatever it is conventional ornament, jewelry or ethnic has been the essential part in wedding and engagement as well as even any social programme. The women want to decorate them in most stylish way with those ornaments. But they go literally crazy during the wedding programme as they want unique collection of ornaments to make their look attractive along with unique dress up. The ornaments actually adds glamour and make one more beautiful. Wedding jewelry is created using uniform artful techniques involving meenakari and Kundan work. Such pieces are fused with fast artisanship and elegance, thus, making them auxiliary valuable. But the trend is changing now.Millennials in Bangladesh are increasingly showing a taste for a more universal style - understated design in white metal adorned with more diamonds. People don't want to be told what an engagement ring is or what it is not. Millennials decide on their own. They would buy a traditional engagement ring with a center stone but they would also go for something that has never been designed as an engagement ring but is unique and special and makes them happy.Simplicity and sophistication are today's mantra for the modern women, no matter what the occasion is. Even in official purpose, the ornament is used. Large statement pieces or smaller chic pendants, there is usually an occasion to sport all kinds. Pendants remain a classic, no matter what shape or kind people prefer for the personal approach.Akash, a designer, is experimenting with jewelry as the new generation is coming up with new and bold ideas. They are careful about their look. They also want to experiment.So to fulfill their desire, the brand is ready, willing and able to sell to the millennials through solid gold and gemstone pieces that are minimalist, tapping into the millennial aesthetic, and which are, more importantly, quite affordable.The jewelry pieces are a balance of utility and beauty. Each piece is much more than a jewel and tells a story of its own.With the changing of times, the trend of jewelry is altering. Yet, jewelry cannot be compared with fashion trends which are transient. Jewelry is contemporary and timeless. It often tells stories. From heirlooms passed down through generations to gems found in jewelry shops, even the least monetarily valuable pieces can become rich with the sentimental value which comes from wearing something every day.