Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:48 AM
Home Life & Style

Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Life & Style Report

Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries

Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries

The ornament, whatever it is conventional ornament, jewelry or ethnic has been the essential part in wedding and engagement as well as even any social programme. The women want to decorate them in most stylish way with those ornaments. But they go literally crazy during the wedding programme as they want unique collection of ornaments to make their look attractive along with unique dress up. The ornaments actually adds glamour and make one more beautiful. Wedding jewelry is created using uniform artful techniques involving meenakari and Kundan work. Such pieces are fused with fast artisanship and elegance, thus, making them auxiliary valuable. But the trend is changing now.
Millennials in Bangladesh are increasingly showing a taste for a more universal style - understated design in white metal adorned with more diamonds. People don't want to be told what an engagement ring is or what it is not. Millennials decide on their own. They would buy a traditional engagement ring with a center stone but they would also go for something that has never been designed as an engagement ring but is unique and special and makes them happy.
Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries

Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries

Simplicity and sophistication are today's mantra for the modern women, no matter what the occasion is. Even in official purpose, the ornament is used. Large statement pieces or smaller chic pendants, there is usually an occasion to sport all kinds. Pendants remain a classic, no matter what shape or kind people prefer for the personal approach.




Akash, a designer, is experimenting with jewelry as the new generation is coming up with new and bold ideas. They are careful about their look. They also want to experiment.
So to fulfill their desire, the brand is ready, willing and able to sell to the millennials through solid gold and gemstone pieces that are minimalist, tapping into the millennial aesthetic, and which are, more importantly, quite affordable.
The jewelry pieces are a balance of utility and beauty. Each piece is much more than a jewel and tells a story of its own.
With the changing of times, the trend of jewelry is altering. Yet, jewelry cannot be compared with fashion trends which are transient. Jewelry is contemporary and timeless. It often tells stories. From heirlooms passed down through generations to gems found in jewelry shops, even the least monetarily valuable pieces can become rich with the sentimental value which comes from wearing something every day.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries
Vanilla cake with butter cream
On the way to Jaflong
Le Reve end of season sale is on, up to 60pc
Young Kay's spring collection
New collections @ Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed
New year's special offer at gemstone
Taste of Punjab served on a platter @ Kurry Accént


Latest News
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
377 shanties gutted in city
Ishraque to announce manifesto Jan 27
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft